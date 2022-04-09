-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of PHIO traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 118,750,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,132. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $43,000. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.