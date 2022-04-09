Analysts Anticipate Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHIO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 12.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 118,750,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

