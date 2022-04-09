TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.60 Million

TrueFlip (TFL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00036028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00106236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.