Brokerages Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $10.37 on Friday, reaching $453.24. The stock had a trading volume of 274,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $307.19 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

