Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 27,200 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 377.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,235,000 after purchasing an additional 309,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $4.93 on Friday, hitting $299.68. The company had a trading volume of 538,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.95 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.60 and a 200-day moving average of $305.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

