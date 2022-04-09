Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $12 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,881,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.77.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.69. The company had a trading volume of 655,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,643. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.