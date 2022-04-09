-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.70). SQZ Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 253.68%.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE SQZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,038. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $130.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 4.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQZ. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after acquiring an additional 223,993 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,852,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 159,748 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $12,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 163,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.