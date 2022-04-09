Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 49.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. 24,852,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,818,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

