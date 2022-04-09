Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.03. 882,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.04. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

