Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 347,151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock remained flat at $$131.87 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,701,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The stock has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

