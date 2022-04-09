Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 132,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The firm has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

