Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $662,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $153.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

