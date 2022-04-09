Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.00 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Zano has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $518.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,574.19 or 1.00027149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00063691 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.00271547 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00320528 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00092224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004982 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,142,485 coins and its circulating supply is 11,112,985 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

