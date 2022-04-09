Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $118,967.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.14 or 0.07607938 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,473.21 or 0.99789915 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

