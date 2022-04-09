Furucombo (COMBO) Price Down 30.3% Over Last Week

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $819,532.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,634,199 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

