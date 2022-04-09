Head-To-Head Survey: Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) & QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bread Financial and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 1 1 0 2.50

QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.02%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Bread Financial has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bread Financial and QuinStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.80 $801.00 million $16.02 3.29 QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.12 $23.56 million $0.12 98.67

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 19.75% 43.42% 4.07% QuinStreet 1.07% 2.12% 1.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of QuinStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bread Financial beats QuinStreet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About QuinStreet (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services and home services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

