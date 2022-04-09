Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $82.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.25.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $2.23 on Monday, reaching $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,508. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $25,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,176 shares of company stock worth $693,839. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,223 shares of the software’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

