Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Lear stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.73. The company had a trading volume of 440,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,504. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.22.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,422,828,000 after buying an additional 266,928 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after purchasing an additional 362,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lear by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,490,000 after buying an additional 261,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,998,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lear by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after buying an additional 215,191 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

