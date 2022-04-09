Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $484.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $482.94.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Humana by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Humana by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.
Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.