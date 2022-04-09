Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

