Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.87 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

