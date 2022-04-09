Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.62.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.65. 821,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.86 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

