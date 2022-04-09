Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,400 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,830. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $169.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

