Brokerages Set Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Target Price at $12.80

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $48,034.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Peyer acquired 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 300,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,246.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 636,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 76,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,935. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 30.38 and a quick ratio of 30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.15.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

