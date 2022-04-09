Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $5,655,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 212.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.38. 851,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.88. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

