Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $18.26 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,718 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $18,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,973 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Exelon by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after acquiring an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

EXC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,020,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,195. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

