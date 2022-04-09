Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1,052.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 636,962 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 53.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 20.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 7.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RTL. Colliers Securities upgraded Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Aegis assumed coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.78. 631,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,914. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In other Necessity Retail REIT news, Director Stanley R. Perla bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

