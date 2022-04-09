Analysts Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Target Price at $80.00

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,122,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.