IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.26).
A number of analysts have issued reports on IWG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.33) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
In other news, insider Francois Pauly acquired 20,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($70,557.38).
About IWG (Get Rating)
IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.
