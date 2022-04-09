Whiteheart Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $41,874.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $249.78 or 0.00586852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.14 or 0.07607938 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,473.21 or 0.99789915 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

