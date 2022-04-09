Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives $3,157.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,157.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IKTSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.61) to GBX 6,236 ($81.78) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,880. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $61.42 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

