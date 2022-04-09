Brokerages Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT at $34.57

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIBN. Bank of America reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.