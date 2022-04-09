1,011 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 140,986 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,878 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. 7,036,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

