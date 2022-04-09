DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives $14.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCGO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.88. 406,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,520. DocGo has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

