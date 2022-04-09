Analysts Set Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Target Price at $55.67

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RANJY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,950. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. Randstad has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.9849 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.92%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

