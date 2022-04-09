Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of Appian stock traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $54.13. 286,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. Appian has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 448,850 shares of company stock worth $24,005,724. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Appian by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 182.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Appian by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.