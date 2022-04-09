Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($10.27).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGGT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.49) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.49) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.84) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

LON:MGGT traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 769.40 ($10.09). 6,581,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 755.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 745.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 192.35. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 392.40 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood purchased 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £3,599.75 ($4,720.98). Also, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.90), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($86,094.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 887 shares of company stock valued at $389,955.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

