Impossible Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26,365.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $26,365.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.25 or 0.07578928 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,385.64 or 0.99724659 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.