Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after acquiring an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,844,000 after acquiring an additional 170,752 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,615,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,643,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

