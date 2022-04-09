First Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 397,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,044,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 258,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,728. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.81. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

