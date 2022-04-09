Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $30.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWKS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWKS stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.02. 1,011,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.