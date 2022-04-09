Brokerages Set Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price at $36.55

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 417,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,494. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after buying an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after buying an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after buying an additional 1,299,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $64,245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after buying an additional 805,036 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

