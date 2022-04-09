Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target at $179.17

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANH traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,854. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $116.19 and a one year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

