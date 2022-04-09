Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,224 The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after buying an additional 919,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 18.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,025,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 467,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 107,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 970,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Necessity Retail REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Perla purchased 5,000 shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

RTL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 631,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,914. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

