Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 659 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 659 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,620,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,570,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

