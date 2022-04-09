Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,621. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

