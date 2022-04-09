Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $192,573,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $34,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. 25,013,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,972,608. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

