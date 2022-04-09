Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after buying an additional 93,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,643,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,273. The company has a market cap of $286.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

