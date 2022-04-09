Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,422 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after acquiring an additional 96,739 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,505,000 after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $68.88. 5,689,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,568. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $69.16.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.