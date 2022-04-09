319 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $205.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,014. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.49 and a 200-day moving average of $209.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.52 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

